Updates from the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Its been a whirlwind 3 days so far at the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic. Wiregrass teams battled it out to move on in the tournament while others still await their chance to play for the big win.

Day 1 Final Scores:

Charles Henderson - 69 vs. Ashford -39

Eufaula - 65 vs. Georgiana - 63

Dothan - 71 vs. Carroll - 39

Providence Christian - 75 vs. Dale County - 38

Day 2 Final Scores:

Geneva - 72 vs. Wicksburg - 40

Headland - 54 vs. Abbeville -58

Northside Methodist - 47 vs. Geneva County - 58

Rehobeth - 49 vs. Houston Academy - 70

Day 3 Final Scores:

Charles Henderson - 45 vs. Dothan - 53

Eufaula - 72 vs. Providence Christian - 50

Geneva - 59 vs. Geneva County - 49

Houston Academy - 69 vs. Abbeville - 47

Day 4 Semi Finals:

Dothan vs. Eufaula 6:00 p.m. tipoff

Geneva vs. Houston Academy 7:30 p.m. tipoff

Stay with News4 for updates from the court.

