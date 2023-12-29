Wiregrass Gives Back
Updates from the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic

News4 provides an updated list of final scores from each day of the tournament.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Its been a whirlwind 3 days so far at the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic. Wiregrass teams battled it out to move on in the tournament while others still await their chance to play for the big win.

Day 1 Final Scores:

Charles Henderson - 69 vs. Ashford -39

Eufaula - 65 vs. Georgiana - 63

Dothan - 71 vs. Carroll - 39

Providence Christian - 75 vs. Dale County - 38

Day 2 Final Scores:

Geneva - 72 vs. Wicksburg - 40

Headland - 54 vs. Abbeville -58

Northside Methodist - 47 vs. Geneva County - 58

Rehobeth - 49 vs. Houston Academy - 70

Day 3 Final Scores:

Charles Henderson - 45 vs. Dothan - 53

Eufaula - 72 vs. Providence Christian - 50

Geneva - 59 vs. Geneva County - 49

Houston Academy - 69 vs. Abbeville - 47

Day 4 Semi Finals:

Dothan vs. Eufaula 6:00 p.m. tipoff

Geneva vs. Houston Academy 7:30 p.m. tipoff

Stay with News4 for updates from the court.

