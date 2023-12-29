Sunny and Much Cooler Today

SYNOPSIS – Colder air finally joined the clear skies that moved into the Wiregrass yesterday to kick off our Friday morning. Temperatures started in the lower to middle 30s with some wind chills in the middle and upper 20s. The next couple of days will feature cold mornings with cool afternoons, but improving weather is on the way just in time for those New Year’s festivities.

TODAY – Sunny with a couple afternoon clouds. Cool and breezy. High near 52°. Winds W at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT – A few clouds. Low near 33°. Winds WSW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny with a few high clouds. High near 54°. Winds WNW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 34° High: 61°

MON: Partly sunny with a chance of showers late. Low: 41° High: 62° 20% PM

TUE: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds late. Low: 34° High: 55°

WED: Partly sunny. Scattered showers possible overnight. Low: 36° High: 57° 40% PM

THU: Scattered showers possible in the morning, then partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 57°

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – *Small Craft Advisory until this evening.* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 20 kts. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @ZackWebWx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.