A Recap of Dothan’s construction projects in 2023

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mayor Mark Saliba said he is proud of the economic boost and neighborhood enhancements made.

One project, in particular, is the renovations to the Dothan Opera House. “The city project, we have been working on that it’s been a work in progress for three or four years now or longer in discussions.” Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said.

This is all a part of enhancing the downtown experience. “We have broken ground on phase 1 which is the Dothan opera and the green space next door. The second part will be the second phase of the wiregrass innovation center.” Mayor Mark Saliba said.

The wiregrass innovation center will be over 45 thousand square feet, with the help of local funding. Roadwork has been at the top of the list.

“Work on road infrastructure, the state highways. Ross Clark Circle is a state highway, and for them to continue investing money in our area in the Alabama Aldot. They have been a great partner to work with.” Mayor Saliba expressed.

Saliba said this was the largest year they have ever had for federal and state funding.

He believes in neighborhood enhancement. “A great example of that has been our former Grandview Elementary School that was converted and given to Izell Reese and he set up a non-profit charity he secured money from the Atlanta Falcons. And has put in the only NFL-Branded Flag Football Field.” Mayor Mark Saliba said.

One thing he wishes he could’ve worked on sooner is the Wiregrass pet rescue and adoption. “It’s one of the projects as well and many others like it where the cost of it comes in a little higher. We are going to continue to do it but we are going to pump the breaks on it. How can we value engineer this? Because we know it’s what people want. So we are trying to keep an eye on the money and as well accomplish what we think the community wants us to do. " Mayor Saliba said.

Another brainstorming idea Mayor Saliba tells me he has for 2024 is trying to add more facilities for industrial development.

