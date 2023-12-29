Wiregrass Gives Back
New defibrillators are ready for use for first responders in Dothan

With the help of a rural equipment grant, the city bought 10 new machines for about four thousand dollars each.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan first responders now have access to defibrillators on the go. With the help of a rural equipment grant, the city bought 10 new machines for about four thousand dollars each.

They typically cost over a thousand dollars each.

Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said this equipment was needed in the area.

“When you can get more AEDs out in the community, then every person may not be but a couple of minutes away from an AED machine. That can save their lives, you know just having one near where you work every day.

Mayor Mark Saliba said this is one more step forward in making Dothan an all-around heart-safe city.

