Kathy’s Southern Kitchen rings in 2024

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Kathy’s Southern Kitchen invited News4′s Kinsley Centers back to the kitchen to get everyone ready to ring in 2024. During this segment, Kathy shows us how to create the perfect charcuterie board with a variety of cheeses, crackers, sweets and everything salty.

KATHY’S TIP: You can create a charcuterie board with anything in your pantry or fridge. It can be as simple or extravagant as you would like.

Kathy Adams Phillips reflects on her favorite dish of the year, her famous Beef Wellington. You can view the full recipe and instructions below.

Phillips also shares what’s in store for her Southern Kitchen in 2024, hinting at a cookbook becoming available in the Spring.

Watch the full segment right here.

Charcuterie board

They can be made with essentially anything available in your pantry or fridge.

Some items apart of Kathy’s spread were crackers, cubed cheese, almonds, olives, salami, pepperoni, mini cupcakes, holiday cookies, pepperoncini, cheese straws, holiday candies, and so much more.

The opportunities are endless whether you want your board to be sweet, savory, spicy, or all three.

Cranberry Ginger Mocktail

4 ounces of Ginger Ale

2 ounces Cranberry Juice (preferably unsweetened)

1 ounce Orange Juice

Garnish with a slice of orange, a sprig of fresh rosemary, and fresh cranberries

Beef Wellington Recipe

Ingredients:

2 to 3 pounds of beef tenderloin

Salt and black pepper to taste

8-ounce package of fresh mushrooms, finely chopped 1 teaspoon dried thyme 1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder 1 beef bouillon cube

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons olive oil or butter

1 sheet puff pastry

1 egg (for egg wash)

Instructions:

1. Prepare the Beef

Season the beef with salt and pepper.

Heat olive oil in a skillet over high heat. Sear the beef on all sides until nicely browned. Set aside to allow the beef to cool to room temperature.

2. Make the Mushroom Duxelles:

In the same skillet, sauté the mushrooms, thyme, garlic powder, onion powder, and bouillon cube until the moisture has evaporated and the mixture is nicely browned. Let it cool to room temperature.

3. Assemble

Roll out the puff pastry on a floured surface to a size that can wrap around the beef tenderloin completely.

Place the cooled mushrooms in the center of the puff pastry spreading end to end vertically.

Spread a thin layer of Dijon mustard over the beef and place beef on top of the mushrooms.

Carefully wrap the pastry around the beef, sealing the edges. Trim any excess pastry.

Place the Beef Wellington on a baking sheet. Brush the pastry with egg wash (beaten egg)

4. Preheat and Bake

Preheat the oven to 400F. Bake for about 40 minutes, or until pastry is golden brown and the beef reaches your desired level of doneness (use a meat thermometer to check beef).

6. Rest and Serve

Allow the Beef Wellington to rest for about 10 minutes before slicing.

Chef’s Tips

The beef and Mushroom Duxelles can be prepared up to 24 hours in advance. Just refrigerate and allow the beef tenderloin and Mushroom Duxelles to come to room temperature before assembling.

Puff pastry comes with two sheets per package. Use the other sheet to cut out designs to decorate your Beef Wellington before baking.

Click here for more recipes from Kathy’s Southern Kitchen on her Facebook page.

Click here for more recipes from Kathy’s Southern Kitchen on her YouTube channel.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.