FSU’s Mike Norvell wins 2023 Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year trophy

Mike Norvell 2023 Dodd Trophy winner
Mike Norvell 2023 Dodd Trophy winner(AP Images, MGN, Dodd Trophy)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State’s head football coach Mike Norvell has been awarded the 2023 Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year trophy.

The trophy is given to a “head football coach whose program embodies the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity, while also having success on the playing field throughout the season,” according to a press release from the trophy’s presenter.

The Dodd Trophy presented by PNC Bank is revealed to media during a news conference ahead of...
The Dodd Trophy presented by PNC Bank is revealed to media during a news conference ahead of the 2023 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between Ole Miss and Penn State, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in Atlanta, Ga. It was revealed that Florida State head coach Mike Norvell was the 2023 recipient of the most prestigious collegiate coach of the year award. (Paul Abell via Abell Images for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl)(Paul Abell | Abell Images via Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl)

“I am thrilled to be this year’s recipient of The Dodd Trophy,” said Norvell in the press release. “I am thankful for our entire football staff and the tireless approach they have to helping us reach our best, and I am thankful for our players who have accepted the challenge of pushing to reach their best in everything they do. This is truly a team award, and I’m honored that Florida State University has this recognition,” Norvell continued.

The 2023 finalists for the Dodd Trophy were announced on December 18th. Those finalists were Kalen DeBoer (Washington), Eliah Drinkwitz (Missouri), Jedd Fisch (Arizona), Mike Norvell (Florida State), and Nick Saban (Alabama).

Norvell’s recognition makes Florida State the eighth school with multiple winners of the Dodd Trophy. Bobby Bowden won the award in 1980.

Florida State will face Georgia Saturday in the 2023 Orange Bowl.

