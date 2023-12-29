Dothan Fire stresses firework safety ahead of NYE

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As the countdown to 2024 approaches Dothan first responders want to remind citizens of the rules and regulations surrounding firework usage.

Dothan Fire Department reminds citizens that fireworks are illegal to shoot off in the City Limits of Dothan.

DPD will be patrolling and will be issuing citations for illegal use of fireworks.

However anyone that lives outside of the city limits and lives were it is legal for firework use is encouraged to utilize these safety tips provided by the National Council on Fireworks Safety:

If discharging fireworks where it is legal to do so:

Use fireworks outdoors only.

Obey local laws. If fireworks are not legal where you live, do not use them.

Always have water handy (a hose or bucket).

Only use fireworks as intended. Don’t try to alter them or combine them.

Never relight a “dud” firework. Wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.

Use common sense. Spectators should keep a safe distance from the shooter and the shooter should wear safety glasses.

Alcohol and fireworks do not mix. Have a “designated shooter.”

Only persons over the age of 12 should be allowed to handle sparklers of any type.

Do not ever use homemade fireworks of illegal explosives!

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.