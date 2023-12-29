Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Domestic violence increases during the holidays, one director of a local shelter says

News4's Jacklynn Lambert speaks with a local women's and children's shelter about the trend of domestic violence during the holidays.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For many, the holidays are a time for love and celebration. For others, it is a time of heartbreak.

Statistics show the winter months are when domestic violence is most prevalent.

Multiple factors contribute to the uptick of domestic violence around the holidays.

According to Angela Underwood, the executive director of Dothan’s House of Ruth, this increase in numbers impacts children the most.

“Right now, in the shelter, we have 14 children and 15 women. Completely full as we speak,” Underwood said.

The director says the trend is alarming.

“The one thing that is used in so many cases by the abuser is that they are overwhelmed and stressed out about the holidays but in fact, it is a control thing. It always has been with domestic violence. The children are in the midst of what is going on especially this time of year so our staff works real hard to make it as homelike as it can be,” Underwood said.

Soon, some children who may still be in abusive environments will head back to school.

Angela Underwood says it is important teachers and administrators are vigilant in spotting the signs of abuse.

“They should look beyond what is going on and those circumstances of emotion and acting out... There have been times where we have had children in the shelter and they are completely uncontrollable because of the environment from which they come and the learned behaviors of what they have seen and lived in for so long,” she said.

This year alone, the House of Ruth provided 323 victims with safe shelter. 153 of those children.

Underwood’s message is clear abuse is not normal under any circumstance and safety is the number one priority.

If you or anyone you know needs urgent help, call the House of Ruth.

The number of their urgent crisis line is 334-793-2232.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cat receiving rabies vaccine.
Warning issued after kitten found with rabies
The accident occurred about noon along U.S. 80, about five miles west of Montgomery in Lowndes...
Abbeville man dies in traffic accident
Harvey Drayton Burch, Jr. booking photo
Vehicle murder suspect forbidden to drive
Junior Glenn and Etta Mae Peters
Services set for elderly couple who died in fire
Joe Forrest Todd
Joe Todd of Todd Farms dies at 87

Latest News

Highlights from Day 3 of the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic include the showdown between Dothan...
Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic: Day 3
News4's Jacklynn Lambert speaks with a local women's and children's shelter on the uptick in...
Domestic violence during the holidays
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a death in Coffee County after a man was...
Coffee County Jail inmate death
Join us as we take a look at what's happening in the Wiregrass this weekend!
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends