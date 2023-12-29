Domestic violence increases during the holidays, one director of a local shelter says

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For many, the holidays are a time for love and celebration. For others, it is a time of heartbreak.

Statistics show the winter months are when domestic violence is most prevalent.

Multiple factors contribute to the uptick of domestic violence around the holidays.

According to Angela Underwood, the executive director of Dothan’s House of Ruth, this increase in numbers impacts children the most.

“Right now, in the shelter, we have 14 children and 15 women. Completely full as we speak,” Underwood said.

The director says the trend is alarming.

“The one thing that is used in so many cases by the abuser is that they are overwhelmed and stressed out about the holidays but in fact, it is a control thing. It always has been with domestic violence. The children are in the midst of what is going on especially this time of year so our staff works real hard to make it as homelike as it can be,” Underwood said.

Soon, some children who may still be in abusive environments will head back to school.

Angela Underwood says it is important teachers and administrators are vigilant in spotting the signs of abuse.

“They should look beyond what is going on and those circumstances of emotion and acting out... There have been times where we have had children in the shelter and they are completely uncontrollable because of the environment from which they come and the learned behaviors of what they have seen and lived in for so long,” she said.

This year alone, the House of Ruth provided 323 victims with safe shelter. 153 of those children.

Underwood’s message is clear abuse is not normal under any circumstance and safety is the number one priority.

If you or anyone you know needs urgent help, call the House of Ruth.

The number of their urgent crisis line is 334-793-2232.

