Chilly Start To The Holiday Weekend

SYNOPSIS – We’ll cool quickly as chilly, dry air floods into the Wiregrass from the Northwest, kicking off the holiday weekend with a freezing morning and cold afternoon. The cold will stick around briefly until we quickly warm back to the 60s on New Year’s Eve ahead of a couple rounds of moisture and energy that could provide some rainfall within the first few days of 2024.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 33°. Winds WNW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 51°. Winds WNW at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear to clear. Low near 32°. Winds WSW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT : A few clouds. Low: 32° High: 53° 0%

SUN : Sunny. Low: 34° High: 60° 0%

MON : Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 41° High: 62° 20%

TUE : A few high clouds. Low: 34° High: 55° 0%

WED : Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance late. Low: 34° High: 57° 10%

THU : Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 45° High: 57° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 20 kts with gusts up to 30 kts. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

