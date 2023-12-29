Chilly Start To The Holiday Weekend
From Meteorologist Ryan Dugger in the 4Warn Storm Center
SYNOPSIS – We’ll cool quickly as chilly, dry air floods into the Wiregrass from the Northwest, kicking off the holiday weekend with a freezing morning and cold afternoon. The cold will stick around briefly until we quickly warm back to the 60s on New Year’s Eve ahead of a couple rounds of moisture and energy that could provide some rainfall within the first few days of 2024.
TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 33°. Winds WNW at 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 51°. Winds WNW at 5-15 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear to clear. Low near 32°. Winds WSW at 5-10 mph.
EXTENDED
SAT: A few clouds. Low: 32° High: 53° 0%
SUN: Sunny. Low: 34° High: 60° 0%
MON: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 41° High: 62° 20%
TUE: A few high clouds. Low: 34° High: 55° 0%
WED: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance late. Low: 34° High: 57° 10%
THU: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 45° High: 57° 20%
COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 20 kts with gusts up to 30 kts. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.
4Warn Weather Team on Social!
Twitter/X
@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @zackwebwx, @dugger_weather
WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.