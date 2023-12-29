Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Chilly Start To The Holiday Weekend

From Meteorologist Ryan Dugger in the 4Warn Storm Center
By Ryan Dugger
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – We’ll cool quickly as chilly, dry air floods into the Wiregrass from the Northwest, kicking off the holiday weekend with a freezing morning and cold afternoon. The cold will stick around briefly until we quickly warm back to the 60s on New Year’s Eve ahead of a couple rounds of moisture and energy that could provide some rainfall within the first few days of 2024.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 33°. Winds WNW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 51°. Winds WNW at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear to clear. Low near 32°. Winds WSW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: A few clouds. Low: 32° High: 53° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 34° High: 60° 0%

MON: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 41° High: 62° 20%

TUE: A few high clouds. Low: 34° High: 55° 0%

WED: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance late. Low: 34° High: 57° 10%

THU: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 45° High: 57° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 20 kts with gusts up to 30 kts. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @zackwebwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cat receiving rabies vaccine.
Warning issued after kitten found with rabies
The accident occurred about noon along U.S. 80, about five miles west of Montgomery in Lowndes...
Abbeville man dies in traffic accident
Harvey Drayton Burch, Jr. booking photo
Vehicle murder suspect forbidden to drive
Junior Glenn and Etta Mae Peters
Services set for elderly couple who died in fire
Joe Forrest Todd
Joe Todd of Todd Farms dies at 87

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Dugger Weathercast Thursday, December 28, 2023
Meteorologist Ryan Dugger Weathercast Thursday, December 28, 2023
Color The Weather 12-28-23
Color The Weather 12-28-23
4Warn Weather
Clearing Out, Cooling Off
Meteorologist Zack Webster Weathercast Thursday, December 28, 2023