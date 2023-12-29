Wiregrass Gives Back
Assistant fire chief earns hero status in and out of uniform

December's Silent Hero serves his community of Webb in and out of uniform.
By Beyla Walker
Dec. 29, 2023
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - First responders are heroes – but one Wiregrass assistant fire chief is a man of great valor — in and “out” of uniform – earning his hero status in many ways.

The final silent hero of this year lands us in Webb, Alabama.

Jerry Tew’s barn caught fire around the 1990′s. That incident marked the beginning of his service – not only at Webb Fire Department but to the entire 11-mile town.

House fires, grass fires, wrecks – all dark situations that Tew has been able to give a little light to and despite the unfortunate circumstances that come with his job and volunteer work, he says he could not leave even if he tried.

“When you once get in it you can hardly get out of it... helping someone... it’s amazing to just be able to help someone,” said Tew.

Along with the hustle and bustle of the fire department, he helps teams build handicap ramps for the disabled.

One woman was paralyzed for nearly a year when the Wiregrass Head and Spine Clinic called on his team to assist by building wheelchair ramps.

His work with the Yellow Shirt Army, Webb Fire Department, and community builders earned him this month’s Silent Hero.

For Tew, it ultimately comes down to one goal.

“I want to help people. I love to help people. I thank the lord that I’ve been blessed to be able to do that,” expressed Tew.

When asked if he plans to continue? “As long as the lord let me have my help.”

The Webb Fire Department welcomes all volunteers.

They have a training center in Dothan to make sure you are well-equipped to serve – just like Tew.

