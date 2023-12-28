Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Worker crushed to death by trailer that collapsed on him

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
By WCVB via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:28 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (WCVB) - A worker was killed Wednesday morning when a 90,000-pound trailer collapsed and fell onto him.

It happened at a business in the Massachusetts town of Westborough, about 35 miles west of Boston.

The city’s fire chief says two workers were working on the 53-foot-long trailer portion of a tractor-trailer.

The male victim was underneath working on its landing gear when the accident happened.

Fire officials say the weight of the trailer, including its cargo contents of water bottles, was about 90,000 pounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has joined the investigation into what happened.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident occurred about noon along U.S. 80, about five miles west of Montgomery in Lowndes...
Abbeville man dies in traffic accident
Those who refuse to disclose to law enforcement that they possess a concealed weapon would be...
Bill would make it a crime not to reveal concealed carry to officers
Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter (27) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown...
Weather could impact travel to Auburn’s bowl game
Cat receiving rabies vaccine.
Warning issued after kitten found with rabies
The Highway 52/62 bridge reopens to traffic on December 26, 2023.
Columbia bridge over Chattahoochee River reopens

Latest News

New York City is beefing up security ahead of the Time Square celebration. (CNN, EARTHCAM,...
NYC adds security ahead of New Year's Eve event amid war protests
Southwest officials confirmed Flight 1416 was headed to Austin, Texas, but turned back around...
Bird strike forces Southwest plane to make emergency landing
Southwest officials confirmed Flight 1416 was headed to Austin, Texas, but turned back around...
Bird strike forces emergency plane landing
Day 2 of the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic ends with the Geneva County Bulldogs taking on the...
Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic: Day 2