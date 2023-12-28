Wiregrass Gives Back
Wastewater Treatment Plant improvements coming to Bonifay

New improvements in the City of Bonifay will result in better efficiency and more jobs, per city leaders.
By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BONIFAY, Fla. (WTVY) - After receiving a $1.4 million grant through the Rural Infrastructure Funding (RIF) program, the city of Bonifay will be making upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant.

The RIF program provides funding to aid areas recovering from Hurricane Michael.

According to city officials, a major renovation has not been done on the plant in 12 to 15 years, but now change is inevitable.

“It’ll improve the wastewater treatment plant, the water system and benefits all around for the citizens of Bonifay,” said City Clerk Rickey Callahan. “In turn, now that we have an ad valorem tax in the city, the growth south of the interstate will support growth within the city.”

While the utility plant will see improvements, it is expected to come at little to no cost to the residents of Bonifay.

“Our council voted to cease any increase in our water rates,” said Grants Coordinator Sierra Smith. “We will reevaluate probably sometime in 2024 to see where we’re going to be at as far as our water rates and if we need to raise them or not.”

In addition, the facility upgrades should bring a big boost to the economy, leading to 120 new jobs and $20 million in capital investments.

“This project is going to be very important for the economic growth from the jobs that will create and I think it should increase the standard of living for the citizens in Bonifay and make our whole system more efficient,” said Callahan.

As of now, no start date is planned for the project.

