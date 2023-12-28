Top 10 feel good stories of 2023

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As 2023 draws to a close, News4 is highlighting the top ten stories that warmed our hearts, put a smile on our faces, and made our days just a little bit brighter.

The first story on the list takes us to a Dothan neighborhood where someone called the police to report a suspicious person. Turns out, the “lurking person” was a teenage looking to earn money to buy tickets to the National Peanut Festival for him and his brother.

A couple of Headland natives with ties to the Rams’ basketball team opened a new restaurant to create a safe space for the community. The restaurant is a family-friendly spot where people can come enjoy some good food and sports. They’re even open after basketball and football games.

2023 saw the crowning of two new Peanut Festival queens. Little Miss National Peanut Festival Ada Donaldson and Miss National Peanut Festival Leah Whitehead met with News4′s Kinsley Centers to talk about what the crowns mean to them and what they look forward to in 2024.

Collins Hart, a second-grade student at Mulkey Elementary School wanted to embrace the giving spirit of the holidays. She managed to collect nearly 600 blankets to everyone would have something to go home with for Christmas.

Alton Bradshaw has been ringing the bell for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign for over ten years. He finds joy in giving and being able to give back to an organization that helped him when he was in need.

Walt Ellis and Melanie Hill were enjoying lunch when Hill began to choke. Ellis sprung into action and performed the Heimlich, saving Hill.

Dean Mitchell, Executive Director of HudsonAlpha Wiregrass is grateful for every day. Especially after he was diagnosed with IgA Nephropathy which hinders kidney function. He is in search of a living kidney donor.

Nicolas Danner, an Ariton Purple Cat, is praised by his coach, Steven Kilcrease, for his outstanding kicking ability. Danner went to the emergency room in 2021 for COVID-type symptoms. That’s when he found out he only had one kidney instead of two and it was failing. He found a donor and was on the field practicing just over a month later.

Geneva County alum Emmanuel Henderson is an SEC Champion after Alabama defeated Georgia. Head coach Nick Saban talked about Henderson’s progression throughout the season.

News4′s Caroline Gerhart interviewed Jerome Godwin III about his time on NBC’s The Voice back in April.

There are many feel-good stories News4 has shared throughout the year and, while we couldn’t include all of them, here are some honorable mentions:

