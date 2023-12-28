Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Top 10 feel good stories of 2023

As the year comes to a close, News4 reflects on all the stories that warmed our hearts over...
As the year comes to a close, News4 reflects on all the stories that warmed our hearts over the year(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As 2023 draws to a close, News4 is highlighting the top ten stories that warmed our hearts, put a smile on our faces, and made our days just a little bit brighter.

1. How police sent a “suspicious” teen with a broken rake to the Peanut Festival

The first story on the list takes us to a Dothan neighborhood where someone called the police to report a suspicious person. Turns out, the “lurking person” was a teenage looking to earn money to buy tickets to the National Peanut Festival for him and his brother.

2. Headland basketball duo opens new restaurant on downtown square

A couple of Headland natives with ties to the Rams’ basketball team opened a new restaurant to create a safe space for the community. The restaurant is a family-friendly spot where people can come enjoy some good food and sports. They’re even open after basketball and football games.

3. Meet the 2023 Little Miss and Miss National Peanut Festival 2023

2023 saw the crowning of two new Peanut Festival queens. Little Miss National Peanut Festival Ada Donaldson and Miss National Peanut Festival Leah Whitehead met with News4′s Kinsley Centers to talk about what the crowns mean to them and what they look forward to in 2024.

4. Geneva second grader gets blanket for every kid at her school

Collins Hart, a second-grade student at Mulkey Elementary School wanted to embrace the giving spirit of the holidays. She managed to collect nearly 600 blankets to everyone would have something to go home with for Christmas.

5. The Salvation Army: Bell Ringer shares why he has volunteered for over 10 years

Alton Bradshaw has been ringing the bell for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign for over ten years. He finds joy in giving and being able to give back to an organization that helped him when he was in need.

6. A life-saving friendship comes in handy during a time of need

Walt Ellis and Melanie Hill were enjoying lunch when Hill began to choke. Ellis sprung into action and performed the Heimlich, saving Hill.

7. Holiday hopes: Dean Mitchell’s wish is a kidney transplant

Dean Mitchell, Executive Director of HudsonAlpha Wiregrass is grateful for every day. Especially after he was diagnosed with IgA Nephropathy which hinders kidney function. He is in search of a living kidney donor.

8. Ariton football player kicking with a purpose

Nicolas Danner, an Ariton Purple Cat, is praised by his coach, Steven Kilcrease, for his outstanding kicking ability. Danner went to the emergency room in 2021 for COVID-type symptoms. That’s when he found out he only had one kidney instead of two and it was failing. He found a donor and was on the field practicing just over a month later.

9. Saban talks progression of Geneva County’s Emmanuel Henderson

Geneva County alum Emmanuel Henderson is an SEC Champion after Alabama defeated Georgia. Head coach Nick Saban talked about Henderson’s progression throughout the season.

10. Ashford native ‘ready for knockouts’ on The Voice

News4′s Caroline Gerhart interviewed Jerome Godwin III about his time on NBC’s The Voice back in April.

There are many feel-good stories News4 has shared throughout the year and, while we couldn’t include all of them, here are some honorable mentions:

Honorable Mentions
Teacher of the Month
Proud to be a Farmer
Silent Heroes of the Wiregrass
Wiregrass Gives Back
Fifth grader surpasses 20,000 total cans collected for food bank
Exploring the life of Willie Tullis
Dothan nonprofit 2 Lives in 1 Lifetime named Agency of the Year
Dothan High School student earns perfect ACT score

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident occurred about noon along U.S. 80, about five miles west of Montgomery in Lowndes...
Abbeville man dies in traffic accident
Cat receiving rabies vaccine.
Warning issued after kitten found with rabies
Harvey Drayton Burch, Jr. booking photo
Vehicle murder suspect forbidden to drive
Joe Forrest Todd
Joe Todd of Todd Farms dies at 87
The Troy University women's basketball team is mourning the death of Ke’Ajia Williams.
Former Troy basketball player dies; Georgia State game rescheduled

Latest News

Coffee County Sheriff's Office
Man found unresponsive in cell, sparks death investigation
As the year comes to an end, News4 looks at some of the most memorable stories from 2023
10 stories from 2023 to remember
The Troy University women's basketball team is mourning the death of Ke’Ajia Williams.
Former Troy basketball player dies; Georgia State game rescheduled
Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic: Day 2
Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic: Day 2
Junior Glenn and Etta Mae Peters
Services set for elderly couple who died in fire