Sunnier Skies Return

From Meteorologist Ryan Dugger in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By Ryan Dugger
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – While a weak wave of moisture from the South slightly strengthens our cloud cover late tonight, sunshine will quickly return as we wake up tomorrow to warm us to the upper 50s ahead of the freezing air arriving Friday morning. We’ll be mostly sunny and cold through the start of the holiday weekend until we briefly warm to the lower 60s on New Year’s Day ahead of some energy that could provide some showers Monday evening.

TONIGHT – Cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low near 42°. Winds WSW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 59°. Winds WNW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 33°. Winds WNW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 33° High: 50° 0%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 32° High: 51° 0%

SUN: A few clouds. Low: 32° High: 58° 0%

MON: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 41° High: 60° 20%

TUE: A few high clouds. Low: 34° High: 53° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 32° High: 57° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NNW at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

