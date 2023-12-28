Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

‘Such a special day’: Woman meets great-granddaughter while celebrating 103rd birthday

A woman got to meet her great-granddaughter during her 103rd birthday celebration. (Source: @subfertilesyd/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A woman’s special family moment is going viral.

TikTok user @subfertilesyd recently shared her daughter meeting her 103-year-old great-grandmother for the first time in person.

The video shows the heartwarming moment when 9-month-old Margot is handed over to her Nannie.

“Such a special day. Margot meets Nannie,” the user wrote in the video post.

The video showed the two bonding by sharing hugs and not leaving each other’s side during Nannie’s 103rd birthday celebration.

“It was more special than you could have ever imagined,” the video poster shared.

The video has since been viewed over 45,000 times with many viewers leaving comments regarding the special moment.

“The way your daughter looks at her it’s like she’s saying, ‘I know you! Our hearts and souls have met before!’” Steph Whitney commented.

Nannie even responded to a few of the comments asking what her secret was for living such a long life.

“Cultivating young friends. Eating meat, potatoes and gravy,” she is quoted as saying.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Those who refuse to disclose to law enforcement that they possess a concealed weapon would be...
Bill would make it a crime not to reveal concealed carry to officers
Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter (27) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown...
Weather could impact travel to Auburn’s bowl game
The Highway 52/62 bridge reopens to traffic on December 26, 2023.
Columbia bridge over Chattahoochee River reopens
This elementary school educator died at her home in 2017.
New Year will bring justice in this schoolteacher’s execution
Harvey Drayton Burch, Jr. booking photo
Vehicle murder suspect forbidden to drive

Latest News

A 103-year-old great-grandmother got to meet her granddaughter during her birthday...
Woman meets great-granddaughter while celebrating 103rd birthday
New improvements in the City of Bonifay will result in better efficiency and more jobs, per...
Water and road improvements for Bonifay
A tractor-trailer driver is in custody after an hours-long chase and standoff on I-10 in Houston.
Texas highway chase ends with police ripping apart truck’s cab and pulling the driver out
A tractor-trailer driver is in custody after an hours-long chase and standoff on I-10 in Houston.
VIDEO: Semi driver barricaded in truck after chase in Texas