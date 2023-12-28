Services set for elderly couple who died in fire

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The lives of an elderly Ozark couple killed when their home burned will be honored during a dual service this weekend.

According to their Holman Funeral Home obituary, services for Reverend Junior Glenn Peters and Etta Mae Johnson Peters are Saturday morning at 11. He was 78, she was 79.

Those services are at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, with interment to follow in the church’s cemetery.

The couple died Thursday when an accidental fire engulfed their Dale County home.

Among the survivors is their son, Ozark Police Department Captain Glenn Peters, Jr. (Tabitha).

A list of other survivors can be found here.

