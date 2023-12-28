Wiregrass Gives Back
Pizza Hut to lay off more than 1,000 delivery drivers in California ahead of wage hike

Pizza Hut is set to lay off more than 1,200 delivery drivers in Southern California. (Source: KCAL, KCBS, PIZZA HUT, CNN)
By Joy Benedict, KCAL via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (KCAL) - They’ve been making it great for 65 years. But some loyal customers say these new cuts are leaving them with a bad taste.

“Now, we have to be our own delivery driver,” customer Rogelia Salinas said.

She came to pick up pizza for her grandkids at a Pizza Hut in North Hollywood as the delivery wait was too long.

But after learning some of the delivery drivers are being canceled altogether, she’s disappointed.

“It’s sad. It’s very sad and disappointing that these big companies, you know, that our franchise is laying off the working middle-class people that are trying to survive,” Salinas said.

According to documents filed to the state, this Pizza Hut franchise and hundreds of others owned by two of the largest Pizza Hut franchises in California are laying off all their staff drivers.

The franchisees say the more than 1,200 layoffs are due to a discontinuation of delivery services, but customers aren’t buying it.

“I think when there is a minimum wage increase. They look for a way to mitigate costs and expenses,” said customer Francisco Cardenas.

The minimum wage for most fast-food workers in California is increasing to $20 an hour in April.

So, the timing of the layoffs isn’t sitting well with many customers.

“It’s sad,” Salinas said.

Pizza Hut representatives sent a statement saying they are aware of the layoffs taking place at some of its franchise locations in California, but they say all of their franchisees are following state regulations.

Copyright 2023 KCAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

