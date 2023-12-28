Wiregrass Gives Back
Joe Todd of Todd Farms dies at 87

Joe Forrest Todd
Joe Forrest Todd(Family submitted from Sunset Memorial Park)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Businessman Joe Forrest Todd, who made a living and earned a reputation from syrup making, died Wednesday after what his obituary described as an extended illness. He was 87.

Todd served in the U.S. Air Force and was later an Alabama corrections warden and Montgomery police officer.

Afterward, he revived his family’s tradition of making syrup, which began in 1835, and founded Todd Farms, a popular stop along U.S. 431 in Headland that attracted visitors from across the country.

On Saturday, Mr. Todd’s services at Headland First Baptist Church begin at 11 a.m., with interment to follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery, with Sunset Memorial Park handling his arrangements.

