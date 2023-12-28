Holmes County District bringing in K-9s for therapy, security

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - The Holmes School Board District is adding an additional security force to their schools.

Three K-9s are being trained by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office to be used for protection and emotional support dogs.

Members of the County Board hope the dogs will provide a safer feeling to the schools and ease parental stress.

The district received a grant near $113,000 to train the dogs and other necessities such as food and preventative healthcare.

The district is hoping the dogs will be ready and trained for the next school year.

