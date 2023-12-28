Clearing Out, Cooling Off

SYNOPSIS – The morning started off with some clouds still hanging around, but those clouds will give way to lots of sunshine and blue skies over the Wiregrass later this morning and into the afternoon. Temperatures will still be right around seasonable this afternoon, then much cooler air settles into the region by Friday and through much of the weekend. Things are looking great for any New Year’s festivities, but we could see a few showers by late in the evening on New Year’s Day.

TODAY – Some morning clouds, then sunny. High near 60°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph, turning W by the afternoon.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 33°. Winds WNW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny with a few clouds. High near 50°. Winds W at 10 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 32° High: 53°

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 32° High: 60°

MON: Partly sunny with a chance of showers late. Low: 41° High: 62° 30% PM

TUE: A few showers possible mostly before sunrise, then sunny with some high clouds. Low: 37° High: 55° 30% AM

WED: Partly sunny. Low: 34° High: 57°

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 10-15 kts, turning W by the afternoon. Seas offshore 2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @ZackWebWx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.