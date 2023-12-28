Bright Athletes: Jada Enfinger

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) -- There’s an old saying that diamonds are made under pressure.

That’s a good way to describe Geneva County Bulldog Jada Enfinger.

The student-athlete is jam packed nearly year-round but that’s when she’s at her best.

“I wish I had 10 more just like Jada,” said Geneva County girls basketball coach Lacy Holmes.

Jada is a junior and she’s a busy bulldog.

She’s a starter on the girls’ varsity basketball team, a majorette in the bulldog band and a member of the National Honor Society.

“It is a struggle sometimes because you have to make sure that you’re spending time with your family, your friends, and also making sure that you dedicate your time to the sport you play or whatever else you’re doing at your school and so, you want to have good time management and be able to balance everything,” said Enfinger.

Even through the struggles of being nonstop, Jada wouldn’t change a thing.

“I think it’s fun because I feel like for me, I always have to be busy doing something, because that’s how my brain and personality works,” Enfinger added.

The junior is a big piece of a bulldog basketball squad that made a final four appearance a season ago and is now taking a big leadership role on the team.

“When you have a kid like that. That’s just very coachable,” Holmes added. “She comes from a good family. Good background. She’s very respectable. The big thing though is she’s just so easy to coach. You can tell her what to do and she’s going to do everything she can. If you tell her to run through a brick wall, she’s going to try to do that. You don’t get many kids like that very often, and I’m thankful I get a chance to coach her.”

Although she has plenty of high school left, she already has her goals for post high school.

“I want to go to Troy and try to be a majorette at Troy because I’ve always wanted to be majorette at Troy. I want to be a teacher and English teacher.”

