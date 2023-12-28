Wiregrass Gives Back
Animal dumping is on the rise in the area

A local woman who dedicates her life to saving animals is concerned about seeing more animals dumped on the street.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - More and more furry friends are being abandoned on the side of the road, and it’s becoming an issue. It’s affecting not just the animals, but people trying to save them.

“When you dump an animal on the side of the road most of the time the animal will sit there, waiting on that person to come for them and comfort them or starve themselves to death. Or worse case get hit by a car and if doesn’t kill them instantly, they have to crawl to a ditch and suffer.” Melissa Stanton the manager at the S-O-S Animal Shelter in Enterprise expressed.

Stanton said they usually get 15 calls and emails a day about taking in stray animals. She would like to help all of them but right now she can only take in the most critical. “We are only taking the most critical at this point. You know if it’s puppies or kittens they need heat, they need blankets and vaccines and stuff. And then like I said, our next form of action is going to the pound.” Stanton said.

No matter how full the shelter gets, the mission remains the same and that’s to make sure every pet finds a home. There are resources available where abandonment should not be an option.

“You need to reach out to shelters weeks in advance because I know people, it takes weeks before you move. Reach out to rescues, reach out to no-kill rescues.” Stanton reiterated.

Those who work in animal shelters, like Stanton, express the importance of spraying and neutering your pets. With us being in the colder month, the shelter needs straw for the strays they take in.

To drop it off or adopt, you can go to 259-44 134 East in Enterprise, Alabama.

