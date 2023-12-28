Wiregrass Gives Back
Abbeville man dies in traffic accident

By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A traffic crash claimed the life of an Abbeville man on Wednesday.

According to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency release, Kevin T. Guilford, 39, was fatally injured when the 2018 Volvo tractor-trailer he was driving left the roadway and struck a parked commercial vehicle before catching fire.

The accident occurred about noon along U.S. 80, about five miles west of Montgomery in Lowndes County.

Guilford, who ALEA said was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

