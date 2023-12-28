10 stories from 2023 to remember

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

Coley McCraney in a Dale County Courtroom on April 19, 2023 (WTVY)

McCraney guilty in coed murders

Nearly 24 years after two 17-year-old Dothan girls died, Coley McCraney was found guilty of their shootings in April. A jury took only a few hours to return those verdicts in the 1999 deaths of J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett. McCraney is serving life without parole.

Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but the murder for hire failed. (Source: United Press International, Inc.)

Police say Dothan pageant queen wanted to kill her husband

Officers in the Bahamas charged Lindsay Shiver and two others with plotting the murder of her millionaire husband, Robert Shiver. The Shivers are involved in a nasty Georgia divorce that involves the couple’s three children. Trials should take place in 2024.

Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors. (Source: Hoover Police Department via CNN)

Carlee Russell’s disappearance

Carlee Russell vanished while walking along a busy Birmingham area highway. Within days, the police learned she had faked her abduction. A judge found her guilty of misdemeanor charges.

Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah shown in the WTVY file photo. (WTVY)

EMA director fired

Houston County Emergency Management Agency Director Chris Judah resigned in late spring. County Chairman Brandon Shoupe said Judah continued to contractually employ a drug thief after Shoupe had told him to discontinue Jesse Taylor’s services.

Officers located 19-year-old Anastasia Gilley's remains Wednesday morning, a week after she disappeared from Greenwood, her small hometown 30 miles south of Dothan. (WTVY)

Pregnant woman found dead, murder suspected

Five days after she went missing from her Jackson County home, officers found 19-year-old Anastasia Gilley’s body in Dothan. Her unborn child also died. Prosecutors charged Marquis McCloud with fatally shooting her last May.

A concerned citizen's 911 call sent officers scurrying to a historic Dothan neighborhood. The encounter with the alarm-causing person was unlike any expectation

The broken rake handle

Mark’s story inspired viewers when they learned he had taken a broken rake looking for work so he could take his siblings to the National Peanut Festival. After receiving a complaint, Dothan police encountered Mark, and what happened next made for a beautiful story of goodwill.

False kidnapping report

Dothan police say video shows the social media-reported attempted kidnapping of a woman did not happen though that woman appears to have been startled. (Dothan Police Department)

Dothan police spent hours investigating a reported attempted kidnapping. After discovering the report was false, Police Chief Will Benny issued a warning to those who waste officers’ time.

Jakayla Ashanti Williams (WTVY)

Newborn tossed into dumpster

Within two hours after giving birth at home, Jakayla Williams threw her son in a dumpster. Police said the boy died later. Williams, who was 18, faces Capital Murder charges.

Kevin Hart performance is a big hit

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart was such a big hit when he came to Dothan in May that promoted added a second performance. Other entertainment at the Dothan Civic Center included KC and the Sunshine Band.

Ryan Kriser and office manager Shelley Lynn Brown (Houston County Jail)

Homebuilder charged with mortgage fraud

Dothan homebuilder Ryan Kriser faces 29 cases of Mortgage Fraud after his 2023 arrest.

Deputies charged Kriser and an associate in March after what they described as a year-long investigation that revealed falsified paperwork.

Kriser’s office manager, Shelley Brown, also faces charges in the alleged criminal scheme.

