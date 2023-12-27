Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Woman accused of assaulting Charlie Sheen pleads not guilty

A neighbor who is accused of attacking actor Charlie Sheen is seen in court on Tuesday behind...
A neighbor who is accused of attacking actor Charlie Sheen is seen in court on Tuesday behind a door.(Source: KCAL/KCBS/CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN NUYS, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - In California, a woman accused of attacking actor Charlie Sheen at his Malibu home has pleaded not guilty.

On Tuesday, 47-year-old Electra Schrock entered her plea in superior court to one felony count of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury.

During the hearing, she could be seen from behind the door every now and then.

Her defense attorneys argue the case is being over-charged and should be a misdemeanor.

Schrock, who is a neighbor of Sheen’s, allegedly broke into his home on Dec. 20 and assaulted him.

She is being held on $75,000 bail. A pre-trial hearing is set for Jan. 8.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Those who refuse to disclose to law enforcement that they possess a concealed weapon would be...
Bill would make it a crime not to reveal concealed carry to officers
Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter (27) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown...
Weather could impact travel to Auburn’s bowl game
This elementary school educator died at her home in 2017.
New Year will bring justice in this schoolteacher’s execution
The Highway 52/62 bridge reopens to traffic on December 26, 2023.
Columbia bridge over Chattahoochee River reopens
Harvey Drayton Burch, Jr. booking photo
93-year-old Dothan man dies, another charged

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Dec. 19, 2023, in...
Michigan Supreme Court will not hear appeal in Trump case, allowing him to appear on primary ballot
Coy Dumas in 2022 celebrating 50th year driving for MARTA.
‘I’ve been blessed to serve’: Bus driver retires after 51 years
Police and investigators in Seoul, South Korea, examine the car in which Parasite actor Lee...
Police at scene where 'Parasite' actor found
FILE - Lee Sun-kyun is shown at Incheon Nonhyun Police Station earlier this year after being...
Actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film ‘Parasite’ dies
An Israeli armoured personnel carrier (APC) moves near the Gaza Strip border, in southern...
Israel launches heavy strikes across central and southern Gaza after widening its offensive