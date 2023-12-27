Wiregrass Gives Back
Vehicle murder suspect forbidden to drive

Harvey Drayton Burch, Jr. booking photo
Harvey Drayton Burch, Jr. booking photo(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Updated: 15 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Harvey Drayton Burch, who faces murder charges related to a weekend traffic wreck, cannot operate a motor vehicle if he posts bond.

Houston County Circuit Judge Benjamin Lewis imposed that condition when he set Burch’s bond at $150,000.

According to an Alabama Law Enforcement release, the Alabama Highway 53 head-on collision Saturday night in Houston County took the life of Milan Marler, a 93-year-old Dothan man.  Two others who rode in the same car were injured.

In a release, a trooper spokesperson did not mention the murder charges, and court records do not reveal the basis for the allegation.

News4 emailed ALEA seeking additional information.

As of late Monday, Burch, 65, remained in the Houston County Jail.

