Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Troy wide receiver Jabre Barber enters transfer portal

Troy wide receiver enters the transfer portal after 2023 season
Troy wide receiver enters the transfer portal after 2023 season(Troy University)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Troy football player Jabre Barber is entering the transfer portal with one year of eligibility left, the wide receiver announced Wednesday.

In a post on X, Barber thanked his teammates for their support and guidance as well as the fans and The Sound of the South marching band.

Barber, a Dothan High School graduate, said the decision to enter the portal came after much thought and consideration.

He completed the 2023 season with 75 receptions for nearly 1000 yards.

“I humbly express my gratitude and love throughout this entire experience, while looking forward to what’s next,” Barber write in his announcement.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Those who refuse to disclose to law enforcement that they possess a concealed weapon would be...
Bill would make it a crime not to reveal concealed carry to officers
Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter (27) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown...
Weather could impact travel to Auburn’s bowl game
The Highway 52/62 bridge reopens to traffic on December 26, 2023.
Columbia bridge over Chattahoochee River reopens
This elementary school educator died at her home in 2017.
New Year will bring justice in this schoolteacher’s execution
Harvey Drayton Burch, Jr. booking photo
Vehicle murder suspect forbidden to drive

Latest News

Highlights from the last two games of Day 1 including Dothan vs Carroll and Providence...
Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic: Day 1
Highlights from the Ashford vs Charles Henderson and Georgiana vs Eufaula games at the...
Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic 2023: Day 1
Confidence will be key in the matchup for Dothan, with their star athletes needing to have...
Wiregrass players named to ASWA All-State team
Troy quarterback Gunnar Watson (18) in Saturday's Birmingham Bowl against Duke at Progressive...
Troy comeback falls short in Birmingham Bowl, loses to Duke 17-10