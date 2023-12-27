Tips from local pediatrician on staying healthy while kids are on winter break

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Students are out of school for winter break, while the C-D-C reports respiratory illnesses like flu and COVID are on the rise. During this break, one Enterprise Pediatrician shares tips for kids to stay healthy before returning to school.

One tip is to stay on top of taking multivitamins every day. Those nutrients can build your children’s immune system up.

Another source is getting natural Vitamin D every day by going outside, even if it’s just for a couple of minutes.

And always remember, if your child is sick stay at home.

“But if you do go and you aren’t sure if you are sick or not because you have the sniffles, feel free to wear a mask if you have the sniffles. That is how most physicians keep from getting sick this time of the year by wearing masks when we are in rooms with sick kids. And of course, hand washing, you can not overlook good ole fashioned hand washing.” Dr. Nola Ernest a pediatrician at Enterprise Pediatric Clinic.

Health experts said it’s not too late to get your covid, flu, and rsv vaccines.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.