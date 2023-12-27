A Little More Sunshine Today

SYNOPSIS – Our Wednesday morning is starting off with a little more sunshine and a few more patches of blue sky among the cloud cover that continues to hang around over the region. Skies will continue to clear out as we turn cooler through the remainder of the week, then clouds return and we’ll mention a small rain chance late in the day to kick off the new year.

TODAY – Mostly cloudy. High near 63°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph, turning W by the afternoon.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 42°. Winds W at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Decreasing morning clouds, then sunny. High near 59°. Winds WNW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 33° High: 50°

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 32° High: 51°

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 32° High: 58°

MON: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Low: 39° High: 60° 20% PM

TUE: Slight chance of a few showers early, then sunny with a few high clouds. Low: 36° High: 53° 20% AM

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

