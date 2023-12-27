Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Colder Afternoons Ahead

From Meteorologist Ryan Dugger in the 4Warn Storm Center
By Ryan Dugger
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – We’re slowly becoming drier and cooler under cloudy skies as the past weekend’s moisture continues traveling northeast. Another blast of chilly air will arrive along with clearer skies towards the start of the holiday weekend, which could provide the coolest afternoon we’ve seen this season. The weekend’s afternoons will warm quickly ahead of a low-end rain chance on New Year’s Day.

TONIGHT – Cloudy. Low near 45°. Winds NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy to cloudy. High near 62°. Winds WNW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Cloudy. Low near 41°. Winds light WSW.

EXTENDED

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 41° High: 57° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 33° High: 50° 0%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 32° High: 53° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 34° High: 58° 5%

MON: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 41° High: 60° 20%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 34° High: 51° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @zackwebwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harvey Drayton Burch, Jr. booking photo
93-year-old Dothan man dies, another charged
Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter (27) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown...
Weather could impact travel to Auburn’s bowl game
This elementary school educator died at her home in 2017.
New Year will bring justice in this schoolteacher’s execution
Those who refuse to disclose to law enforcement that they possess a concealed weapon would be...
Bill would make it a crime not to reveal concealed carry to officers
Troy quarterback Gunnar Watson (18) in Saturday's Birmingham Bowl against Duke at Progressive...
Troy comeback falls short in Birmingham Bowl, loses to Duke 17-10

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Dugger Weathercast Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Meteorologist Ryan Dugger Weathercast Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Color The Weather 12-26-23
Color The Weather 12-26-23
4Warn Weather
Cloudy Skies Stick Around
Meteorologist Zack Webster Weathercast Tuesday, December 26, 2023