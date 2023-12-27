Colder Afternoons Ahead

SYNOPSIS – We’re slowly becoming drier and cooler under cloudy skies as the past weekend’s moisture continues traveling northeast. Another blast of chilly air will arrive along with clearer skies towards the start of the holiday weekend, which could provide the coolest afternoon we’ve seen this season. The weekend’s afternoons will warm quickly ahead of a low-end rain chance on New Year’s Day.

TONIGHT – Cloudy. Low near 45°. Winds NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy to cloudy. High near 62°. Winds WNW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Cloudy. Low near 41°. Winds light WSW.

EXTENDED

THU : Mostly sunny. Low: 41° High: 57° 0%

FRI : Partly cloudy. Low: 33° High: 50° 0%

SAT : Mostly sunny. Low: 32° High: 53° 0%

SUN : Mostly sunny. Low: 34° High: 58° 5%

MON : Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 41° High: 60° 20%

TUE : Sunny. Low: 34° High: 51° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

