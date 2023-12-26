Weather could impact travel to Auburn’s bowl game

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Those headed to Nashville for the Music City Bowl on Saturday could encounter winter weather.

There is a chance of snow showers Thursday night and Friday along I-65 in Tennessee and Alabama. Travel impacts should be minimal.

Another issue--and perhaps more concerning --- is the dense morning fog forecast for the Tennessee Valley most mornings this week.

The Tigers face Maryland on Saturday when Nashville’s forecast calls for sunny skies and temperatures reaching only the upper 40′s.

