Pet of the Week: Bubbly Blue

Dothan Animal Shelter stopped by News4 to introduce us to our newest Pet of the Week.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Animal Shelter stopped by News4 to introduce us to our newest Pet of the Week.

Blue is a 1-year-old domestic short-haired cat. Despite his colorful name, he’s showing off a black and white coat.

He’s a very loving little guy who loves to explore. Blue is adventurous and curious. If his active attitude is a little at odds to your homebody lifestyle, don’t worry. Blue loves to be at home as long as he has plenty of toys and things to climb on.

If you’re interested in adopting Blue you can contact the Dothan Animal Shelter at 334-615-4620.

You can see many of the animals up for adoption by visiting the Dothan Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets Facebook page.

