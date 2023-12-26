New Year will bring justice in this schoolteacher’s execution

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In the seventh year following the schoolteacher Sara Sarr’s murder, justice will prevail when her former husband and his brother receive life sentences next week.

A federal jury convicted Jason and Darin Starr in September after a seven-day trial on charges they conspired to kill the Coffee County educator who taught at Harrand Creek Elementary.

According to prosecutors, Jason Starr became outraged over a court order that he pay his former wife and their four children about half of his income.

Darin Starr (left) and Jason Starr (right) were convicted on charges they conspired to kill Jason's ex-wife (WTVY)

They believe he employed Darin who lurked outside Ms. Starr’s home near Chancellor, Alabama, on November 27, 2017, and when she walked out her door, he shot her twice with a 12-gauge shotgun at point-blank range.

“Someone finally listened to us,” Dena Luchi, a family friend of the victim, said after the guilty verdicts. “Justice has been served,”

After the convictions, U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker froze Jason Starr’s assets and rejected his pleas for a new trial.

With no other punishment options, Huffaker will sentence the Starrs to life in prison on January 4. There is no parole in the federal system.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.