New Year will bring justice in this schoolteacher’s execution

This elementary school educator died at her home in 2017.
This elementary school educator died at her home in 2017.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In the seventh year following the schoolteacher Sara Sarr’s murder, justice will prevail when her former husband and his brother receive life sentences next week.

A federal jury convicted Jason and Darin Starr in September after a seven-day trial on charges they conspired to kill the Coffee County educator who taught at Harrand Creek Elementary.

According to prosecutors, Jason Starr became outraged over a court order that he pay his former wife and their four children about half of his income.

Darin Starr (left) and Jason Starr (right) were convicted on charges they conspired to kill...
Darin Starr (left) and Jason Starr (right) were convicted on charges they conspired to kill Jason's ex-wife(WTVY)

They believe he employed Darin who lurked outside Ms. Starr’s home near Chancellor, Alabama, on November 27, 2017, and when she walked out her door, he shot her twice with a 12-gauge shotgun at point-blank range.

“Someone finally listened to us,” Dena Luchi, a family friend of the victim, said after the guilty verdicts. “Justice has been served,”

After the convictions, U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker froze Jason Starr’s assets and rejected his pleas for a new trial.

With no other punishment options, Huffaker will sentence the Starrs to life in prison on January 4. There is no parole in the federal system.

UPDATE: Starr struck; brothers found guilty of conspiring to kill
“He owes me,” Darin Starr said of brother following their murder arrests
Sara Starr’s husband terrified her before her murder: Witness
Murder-for-hire trial begins 6 years after south Alabama teacher shot

