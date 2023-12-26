Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

More retailers charging fees for holiday returns

According to the logistics company Happy Returns, more than 80% of merchants are now charging...
According to the logistics company Happy Returns, more than 80% of merchants are now charging a fee for at least some returns.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You may have to pay to return those gifts you don’t want.

According to the logistics company Happy Returns, more than 80% of merchants are now charging a fee for at least some returns.

Macy’s, Abercrombie, J.Crew, and H&M have all added shipping fees for mail-in returns.

Amazon has also started charging $1 to return items to UPS stores.

One reason companies charge fees is because it hurts their profitability. They have to cover the cost of the shipping fees and then have to mark down the returned goods to sell them.

Data from the National Retail Federation shows that customers sent back nearly 17% of the merchandise they purchased last year. That’s up from 8% in 2019.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harvey Drayton Burch, Jr. booking photo
93-year-old Dothan man dies, another charged
Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter (27) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown...
Weather could impact travel to Auburn’s bowl game
Troy quarterback Gunnar Watson (18) in Saturday's Birmingham Bowl against Duke at Progressive...
Troy comeback falls short in Birmingham Bowl, loses to Duke 17-10
Firefighters rescued her and quickly extinguished the fire, confining the damage only to her...
Dothan woman rescued from apartment fire
Photo: U.S. Air Force
Dothan Eateries Open for Christmas and New Year's

Latest News

FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills,...
The rapper Ye, who has a long history of making antisemitic comments, issues an apology in Hebrew
Hawaii's "Master of Disguise" was arrested following a years-long manhunt.
Man known as a ‘master of disguise’ arrested by officials after years-long manhunt
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israeli military says Gaza ground offensive has expanded into urban refugee camps
Pet of the Week: Bubbly Blue
Pet of the Week: Bubbly Blue