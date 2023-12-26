Wiregrass Gives Back
Family hopes for a heart transplant for 22-year-old son

A New Hampshire native needs a new heart after a viral infection caused his own to fail days after he graduated from nursing school. (SOURCE: WMUR, FAMILY PHOTOS KARI ZWICK, FILE HOSPITAL VIDEO, GOFUNDME PAGE, CNN)
By WMUR via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WMUR) – A recent nursing graduate in New Hampshire is suddenly in need of a new heart at just 22 years old.

Kari Zwick said her son, Ryan, has a passion for nursing that stems from losing his sister four years ago. She said he loves being a caretaker.

Ryan Zwick graduated earlier this month from nursing school.

He was taken to the hospital three days later.

“We do think that he possibly had a COVID infection about three weeks ago and that he still had lingering symptoms,” Kari Zwick said.

Ryan Zwick was moved to the cardiovascular ICU at a Las Vegas hospital after telling his doctors he couldn’t breathe properly.

Kari Zwick was told a viral infection was causing her son’s heart to fail.

“I know firsthand what it feels like to lose a child. I don’t want to go through that again,” Kari Zwick said.

After a five-hour open-heart surgery, Ryan Zwick was put on an ECMO, a machine that helps filter and pump blood through the body. He is also on dialysis.

“They’re letting all his organs take a break, and they’re letting machines do all the work throughout all of this,” Kari Zwick said.

Kari Zwick said she’s been holding strong through all of this, and said her peers at Concord High School, where she teaches special education, are making it easier for her.

“The support I got from Concord High school makes me able to do this interview. That’s my village, and it takes a village. I know that I’m not alone and that I’ve got people to fall back on,” she said.

Ryan Zwick’s doctors said his best chance of survival is the new heart for which they’re searching.

His mother said she’s hoping for a miracle.

“So many things that I’m really praying for, take a moment and think of Ryan and picture him well and picture him as their doctor,” Kari Zwick said.

Family and friends have organized several donations to help pay for his care.

A GoFundMe for Ryan Zwick has been set up with a goal of $700,000.

