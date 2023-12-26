Cooling Under Cloudy Skies

SYNOPSIS – Heavy cloud cover will hang low over the Wiregrass in the coming days as the moisture that provided a wet and warm Christmas moves east. While sunshine starts returning as we enter the holiday weekend, northerly winds and declining dew points this week will create a couple chilly mornings and cold afternoons before New Year’s Eve. We’re keeping our eye on the next rain maker that can deliver scattered shower coverage on the first day of 2024.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 57°. Winds light NW. 20%

TOMORROW – Cloudy to mostly cloudy. High near 65°. Winds NW at 5 mph. 10%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 45°. Winds light NNW. 5%

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 60° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 41° High: 55° 0%

FRI: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 33° High: 50° 0%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 32° High: 53° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 34° High: 58° 5%

MON: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 43° High: 60° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 10 kts. Seas offshore 3-4 feet.

