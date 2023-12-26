Columbia bridge over Chattahoochee River reopens

COLUMBIA, Ala. (WTVY) - After weeks of frustrating detours for motorists traveling between Georgia and Alabama, the bridge at Columbia reopened Tuesday afternoon.

The bridge had been closed since November 28 for rehabilitation, forcing drivers to travel about 30 miles out of the way to cross the Chattahoochee River.

The Alabama Department of Transportation had estimated the project would be completed by the end of the year.

ALDOT, as of midafternoon Tuesday, had not provided a release revealing the reopening, though traffic was moving across the bridge, according to those who live in Columbia.

