Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Columbia bridge over Chattahoochee River reopens

The Highway 52/62 bridge reopens to traffic on December 26, 2023.
The Highway 52/62 bridge reopens to traffic on December 26, 2023.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Ala. (WTVY) - After weeks of frustrating detours for motorists traveling between Georgia and Alabama, the bridge at Columbia reopened Tuesday afternoon.

The bridge had been closed since November 28 for rehabilitation, forcing drivers to travel about 30 miles out of the way to cross the Chattahoochee River.

The Alabama Department of Transportation had estimated the project would be completed by the end of the year.

ALDOT, as of midafternoon Tuesday, had not provided a release revealing the reopening, though traffic was moving across the bridge, according to those who live in Columbia.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harvey Drayton Burch, Jr. booking photo
93-year-old Dothan man dies, another charged
Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter (27) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown...
Weather could impact travel to Auburn’s bowl game
This elementary school educator died at her home in 2017.
New Year will bring justice in this schoolteacher’s execution
Those who refuse to disclose to law enforcement that they possess a concealed weapon would be...
Bill would make it a crime not to reveal concealed carry to officers
Troy quarterback Gunnar Watson (18) in Saturday's Birmingham Bowl against Duke at Progressive...
Troy comeback falls short in Birmingham Bowl, loses to Duke 17-10

Latest News

Pet of the Week: Bubbly Blue
Pet of the Week: Bubbly Blue
Pet of the Week: Bubbly Blue
Pet of the Week: Bubbly Blue
Those who refuse to disclose to law enforcement that they possess a concealed weapon would be...
Bill would make it a crime not to reveal concealed carry to officers
Child seriously injured after ATV accident in Jackson County