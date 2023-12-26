Wiregrass Gives Back
Cloudy Skies Stick Around

From Meteorologist Zack Webster in the 4Warn Storm Center
By Zack Webster
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
SYNOPSIS – After another decent round of rain on Christmas Day, we’re drying out but staying cloudy around the Wiregrass for our Tuesday. Temperatures will hang around in the lower to middle 60s through the middle of the week, then we start turning cooler as we see gradually more sunshine heading into the weekend. Temperatures will continue to stay slightly below seasonable values as a sun/cloud mix continues into the new year. We may have to watch for a few showers and thunderstorms for the first day of 2024.

TODAY – Cloudy. High near 64°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT – Cloudy. Low near 45°. Winds NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy to cloudy. High near 62°. Winds WNW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Sunny with a few clouds. Low: 41° High: 57°

FRI: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 33° High: 50°

SAT: Sunny with a few clouds. Low: 32° High: 53°

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 34° High: 58°

MON: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 41° High: 58° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – *High rip current risk.* Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 10-15 kts, diminishing to 5-10 kts by the afternoon. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

