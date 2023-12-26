Wiregrass Gives Back
Child seriously injured after ATV accident in Jackson County

(WCAX)
By Mel Zosh
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A four-year-old child was seriously injured after an ATV accident on Friday Dec. 23 in Jackson County.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says that the accident happened on County Road 275 Church Street around 4:20 p.m.

A 42-year-old man and a 4-year-old child, both from Tallahassee, were out riding on the ATV on a hunting trail (County Road 275) when the accident happened.

FHP says the ATV rotated clockwise as it approached a right turn. The ATV rolled over twice and turned upside down.

The driver had minor injuries.

The Highway 52/62 bridge reopens to traffic on December 26, 2023.
Columbia bridge over Chattahoochee River reopens
Pet of the Week: Bubbly Blue
