WATCH: Wiregrass Gives Back 2023 Special

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Watch the full Wiregrass Gives Back year-end special as News4″s Kinsley Centers revisits the organizations Wiregrass Gives Back has highlighted throughout the year.

To nominate an organization for Wiregrass Gives Back and to see the full stories for each organization, click here.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.