WATCH: Wiregrass Gives Back 2023 Special

join News4's Kinsley Centers as she revisits the organizations highlighted for their efforts of giving back to the Wiregrass
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Watch the full Wiregrass Gives Back year-end special as News4″s Kinsley Centers revisits the organizations Wiregrass Gives Back has highlighted throughout the year.

To nominate an organization for Wiregrass Gives Back and to see the full stories for each organization, click here.

