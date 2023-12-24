Wiregrass Gives Back
Walter’s Diner: Talking all about Wiregrass United Way over Derby Pie

News4's Kinsley Centers joined CEO of Wiregrass United Way Walter Hill in "Walter's Diner" to...
News4's Kinsley Centers joined CEO of Wiregrass United Way Walter Hill in "Walter's Diner" to bake a Derby Pie and talk about WUW 2023 achievements.(WTVY)
By Kinsley Centers
Updated: 36 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s a nonprofit that has worked to cut fundraising time for its partners since 1938. We’re talking about the Wiregrass United Way.

The WUW raises money for health and human service organizations it partners with. WUW serves six counties, those being Barbour, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, and Houston.

News4′s Kinsley Centers caught up with CEO Walter Hill in “Walter’s Diner” to bake his famous Derby Pie while reflecting on the 2023 achievements of the organization and looking ahead to 2024.

View the full segment above.

You can purchase the Walter’s Diner cookbook at the following locations: Shute Pecan Company, The Courtyard in Ashford, Miles of Flowers, and Wiregrass United Way.

Derby Pie Recipe:

1 cup sugar

6 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 eggs

1 stick butter, melted

1 cup pecans, chopped

6 ounces chocolate chips

1 ½ teaspoon vanilla

1 pie crust

Mix them all together. Pour into an unbaked pie crust. Bake at 350 degrees for 30-35 minutes. Serve with vanilla ice cream and a little chocolate syrup or just eat plain. Also, great if you microwave a slice for about 10-12 seconds.

View the full Wiregrass Gives Back story here.

