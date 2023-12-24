Walter’s Diner: Talking all about Wiregrass United Way over Derby Pie

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s a nonprofit that has worked to cut fundraising time for its partners since 1938. We’re talking about the Wiregrass United Way.

The WUW raises money for health and human service organizations it partners with. WUW serves six counties, those being Barbour, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, and Houston.

News4′s Kinsley Centers caught up with CEO Walter Hill in “Walter’s Diner” to bake his famous Derby Pie while reflecting on the 2023 achievements of the organization and looking ahead to 2024.

View the full segment above.

You can purchase the Walter’s Diner cookbook at the following locations: Shute Pecan Company, The Courtyard in Ashford, Miles of Flowers, and Wiregrass United Way.

Derby Pie Recipe:

1 cup sugar

6 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 eggs

1 stick butter, melted

1 cup pecans, chopped

6 ounces chocolate chips

1 ½ teaspoon vanilla

1 pie crust

Mix them all together. Pour into an unbaked pie crust. Bake at 350 degrees for 30-35 minutes. Serve with vanilla ice cream and a little chocolate syrup or just eat plain. Also, great if you microwave a slice for about 10-12 seconds.

View the full Wiregrass Gives Back story here.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.