Rainy Christmas Day

From Meteorologist Ryan Dugger in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
By Ryan Dugger
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – While plentiful sunshine warmed us nicely to the lower 70s this afternoon, increasing cloudiness will cool our highs to the upper 60s tomorrow as we await for rain late Christmas Eve. Showers will become more numerous and widespread overnight ahead of some potentially strong thunderstorms Christmas morning. Cloud cover and temperatures will gradually decrease as we approach New Year’s Eve.

TONIGHT – Increasing cloudiness. Low near 50°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. High near 68°. Winds ENE at 5-10 mph. 20%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Scattered showers. Low near 60°. Winds ESE at 10-20 mph. 80%

EXTENDED

MON: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60° High: 67° 100%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 64° 10%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 45° High: 60° 5%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 39° High: 58° 5%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 35° High: 57° 0%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 34° High: 55° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 20-25 kts. Seas offshore 5-7 feet.

