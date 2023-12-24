Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Police: Victim in Florida mall shooting was targeted, search underway for person of interest

Security camera footage depicts person of interest in Paddock Mall shooting
Security camera footage depicts person of interest in Paddock Mall shooting(OPD)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - Police in Florida are looking for a person of interest who may have information about a targeted shooting at a Florida mall.

Ocala Police Department officers say the gunman opened fire around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday inside the Paddock Mall.

The gunman shot and killed 40-year-old David Nathaniel Barron. A woman was also shot in the leg, and others were hurt as people ran from the gunfire.

Officers say they believe Barron was the target of the shooting.

The gunman ran away from the mall afterward and his whereabouts are unknown.

Police released photos of a man wearing a red cap, green face mask, black hoodie, and black pants, who they believe may have information about the shooting.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,000 reward for information in the case. Call Ocala Crime Stoppers at 352-368-7867.

Officers are also asking anyone with videos of the shooting to send them to Ocala Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fraudsters are making a new attempt to get into your wallet to steal your joy during the...
Scams targeting Alabama Power customers rise during the holidays
Harvey Drayton Burch, Jr. booking photo
93-year-old Dothan man dies, another charged
Early County Jail hosts annual Christmas party for inmates
Early County Jail reunites inmates with their families ahead of Christmas
Firefighters rescued her and quickly extinguished the fire, confining the damage only to her...
Dothan woman rescued from apartment fire
Elderly couple killed in fire identified
Elderly couple killed in fire identified

Latest News

Miracle on Foster gives back to the Wiregrass
Miracle on Foster gives back to the Wiregass
Walter's Diner: Talking Wiregrass United Way over derby pie
Walter's Diner: Talking Wiregrass United Way over derby pie
Wiregrass Gives Back
WATCH: Wiregrass Gives Back 2023 Special
Impacts of the fighting are seen elsewhere and on Christmas celebrations in one of the world's...
Israel-Hamas war impacts Christmas
Choice Walters is missing after police say she was abducted by her mother.
Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Ohio girl abducted by her mother