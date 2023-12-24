Miracle on Foster: News4 gives back to the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Miracle on Foster is an annual partnership between News4, the Wiregrass Area Food Bank, and The Cochran Firm.

“Miracle on Foster is one of the most enjoyable and probably the most enjoyable days of work that I have here,” Tom Johnson, WTVY chief engineer, said.

Each of these organizations comes together to raise thousands of pounds of food and dollars to feed the people in need in the Wiregrass.

“It’s a blessing to give to others,” Valerie Russell, WTVY general manager, said. “It just warms my heart to be in a position where I can give back to the Wiregrass and help families, loved ones, and friends.”

This year the Miracle on Foster food drive collected well over 190,000 pounds of food.

“Miracle on Foster is a way for us to give back to the community and show the community how much it means to us to be a part of the Wiregrass,” Whitney Argenbright, WTVY news director, said.

The thousands of pounds of food raised combined with the monetary donations create 149,266 meals to be distributed in the Wiregrass area.

“I mainly enjoyed thinking about how many people I could feed for how long with my donation,” Emma Daniel, News4 producer, said. “It made me feel great to think, ‘This will feed a family for a few days,’ or ‘This is a kid’s sack lunch for a week.’ I don’t have much, but I have enough to try and help out where I can. It’s the least we can do as good humans.”

On Miracle on Foster Day the News4 team is live on location right outside of the studio on North Foster Street to bring viewers the closest look at the donation action, hoping to inspire all to come out and join the mission.

“There are so many different moving parts,” Anthony Thomas, WTVY executive prodder, said. “We’ve got the food drive, we’ve got people wanting to speak and meet on-air talent, but you know essentially our job is to put the news on-air. With those moving parts come technical difficulties, equipment failures, or sometimes weather delays, but we don’t let that impact our end goal which is to give back to the Wiregrass.”

Donations are going to fill the bellies of those in need throughout six counties. Those are Houston, Henry, Dale, Coffee, Geneva, and Barbour.

“Being able to give back to a community that has given so much to me is so incredibly special,” Caroline Gerhart, WTVY morning anchor, said. “I love getting to be a part of the action. You never know who is struggling, what neighbor this food could go to and so getting to be a part of that and giving food to people who truly need it is such an incredible experience and such a gift.”

It’s a chance for the team to not only talk the talk but walk the walk while giving back to our viewers and showing we genuinely care about the Wiregrass.

“Whenever we’re here at News4 our whole entire idea is to be there for the community and that goes beyond the television screen,” Will Polston, WTVY MMJ, said. “Whenever we’re out there and you see people bringing up food and you get to talk with all of these different ministries you get to realize how much this really impacts everybody. It means so much to be able to make that difference in somebody’s life here in the Wiregrass away from what we normally do on a daily basis.”

More than 43,000 people live in poverty in the six counties the food bank serves.

In the Wiregrass alone one in six people experience hunger each and every day. Unfortunately, it’s a need that stretches beyond our area.

“I came from Jackson, Mississippi and just living in those predicaments sometimes it’s really not the best,” Makyla Simmons, WTVY MMJ, said. “I always made it a mission to just give something back.”

This inspires our team to work together, tell the stories of where this food goes, how it’s raised, and overall give back to the Wiregrass.

“Something that inspires me to give back to the Wiregrass is really the people here,” Beyla Walker, WTVY dayside anchor, said. “They are the most kind, loving people that I have ever met, so when it comes to serving people in the capacity that we do, it’s a no-brainer that I want to give back.”

The food bank is always in need of volunteers and donations. Remember, no donation is ever too small.

