93-year-old Dothan man dies, another charged

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -A Houston County man faces murder charges related to the vehicular death of a 93-year-old person near Dothan on Saturday night.

65-year-old Harvey Drayton Burch, Jr. was booked into the Houston County Jail several hours after a two-vehicle collision along Cottonwood Road.

Coroner Robert Byrd identified the victim as Milan Marler, a man who rode in the back seat of an automobile struck by Burch’s vehicle.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, as of midday Sunday, had not provided information on their investigation nor provided the basis for Burch’s murder charge.

Jail records do not reflect Burch’s address, though court records reveal a history of him residing in Houston County.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.