93-year-old Dothan man dies, another charged

A Houston County man faces murder charges related to the vehicular death of a 93-year-old person near Dothan on Saturday night.
Harvey Drayton Burch, Jr. booking photo
Harvey Drayton Burch, Jr. booking photo(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -A Houston County man faces murder charges related to the vehicular death of a 93-year-old person near Dothan on Saturday night.

65-year-old Harvey Drayton Burch, Jr. was booked into the Houston County Jail several hours after a two-vehicle collision along Cottonwood Road.

Coroner Robert Byrd identified the victim as Milan Marler, a man who rode in the back seat of an automobile struck by Burch’s vehicle.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, as of midday Sunday, had not provided information on their investigation nor provided the basis for Burch’s murder charge.

Jail records do not reflect Burch’s address, though court records reveal a history of him residing in Houston County.

