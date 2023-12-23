Wiregrass Gives Back
Turkeys from Heaven are in dire need of volunteers and donations

The Dothan nonprofit organization helps provide meals to seniors and families in need.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Turkeys from Heaven needs your help.

The Dothan nonprofit organization has folks come together on Christmas Day to provide meals to seniors and families in need. For the past twenty-six years, they have cooked 2,200 turkeys.

But right now they still need payment of 150 turkeys.

“That’s one of the best parts about this organization is that it’s not an organization. It is a group. We accept all people who want to help. I think it’s a wonderful way for everyone to come together in Dothan and help out your fellow man,” Rebecca Marsella the co-founder of Turkeys from Heaven, said.

At 6 a.m. on Saturday, they need volunteers at the Peanut Festival Fairgrounds. They will meet by the Ag Gate to unwrap turkeys and put them on the grill.

They will need help with deliveries around 9 a.m.

