Troy comeback falls short in Birmingham Bowl, loses to Duke 17-10

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Trying to overcome a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter, a Duke interception in the closing minutes of the game sealed the deal for the Blue Devils for a 17-10 victory in Saturday’s Birmingham Bowl.

After trailing 14-0 at halftime, Troy forced Duke to a three-and-out to start the second half and took over at their own three-yard-line. The Trojans got near midfield before Gunnar Watson threw four incompletions and turned the ball over on downs.

After forcing another three-and-out, Troy got on the board on their next drive with a 44-yard field goal by Scott Taylor Renfroe, cutting the lead to 14-3 with 1:36 left in the third quarter.

Duke had the ball to start the fourth quarter and added to their lead with a 45-yard field goal of their own to make it a two touchdown game again.

Pelino made three field goals on the day, including 34- and 35-yard attempts in the first half. Those, combined with a one-yard running touchdown, gave Duke their two-score lead in the first half.

The Trojans went for it again on fourth down on their next drive, but, needing two yards for the first down, Watson’s rush went nowhere. Troy went for it three times on fourth down on the day, but failed in each attempt.

As for Watson, the senior quarterback completed 21 passes for 230 yards and an interception.

The first interception of the day, however, came on Duke’s next drive when Damaje Yancey picked off Grayson Loftis at the Trojans’ 13-yard-line.

Troy got to near midfield again, but this time Watson dropped a 30-yard pass into the hands of Peyton Higgins. A roughing the passer penalty on Duke put Troy on the Blue Devils’ seven-yard-line.

Two plays later, Watson threw a backwards pass to offensive lineman Derrick Graham to run in for Troy’s only touchdown of the game. Because of the backwards pass, Graham’s touchdown went in the stat book as a two-yard touchdown run.

Troy forced Duke to punt from the 50-yard-line, Troy had less than two minutes to try and tie the game before the end of regulation.

A 15-yard pass completion was a good start to the drive, but on the second play, Watson’s pass was picked off by Jeremiah Lewis, sealing the game for the Blue Devils.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.