Tornadoes and Their Misleading Myths

While the hurricane season continues to fade in our rearview mirror, our severe weather season is kicking into gear.

The typical pattern of cold fronts sweeping through the Southeast once per week is returning. The fronts work to bring in cold and dry air from the North, uplifting warm and moist air at the surface into the atmosphere, building lines of showers and thunderstorms as it moves. With the right amount of energy and winds, these storms can strengthen to produce severe winds, hail, and tornadoes. In the past month, the Wiregrass has already experienced a couple days of severe weather as brief tornadoes have touched down in Geneva, Holmes, Barbour, and Henry Counties.

Unfortunately, many misconceptions regarding how tornadoes behave and what to do as a tornado approaches exist. Take a look at some of the tornado myths below and see if you recognize any of them. Knowing the facts from the fiction can help you prepare for tornadic events we can see this season and keep those in their path safe.

Areas around lakes, rivers, and mountains are safe from tornadoes.

The cool, stable air that lakes and rivers put off has very little effect on the massive heat that tornadic thunderstorms possess. While cool air near the surface typically suppresses convection, the layers of cool air above these bodies of water are shallow and take up a short distance. The massive amount of warmth that fuels severe thunderstorms can extend into the upper atmosphere, maintaining the storms and the tornadoes they produce as they come across small environmental changes.

A tornado crossing a lake in Texas. The cool, stable air that lakes and rivers put off has very little effect on the massive heat that tornadic thunderstorms possess.

Tornadoes can easily traverse hills and mountains as well. In late March of 2021, an EF-3 tornado traveled about 50 miles south of Birmingham, jumping multiple hills and mountains in its path as the storm made its way northwest.

Opening all the windows in a home before a tornado hits reduces the pressure inside, preventing the house from exploding.

Structures in the path of destructive tornadoes can look like they “exploded” due to the severe winds and debris they encountered, not the minor pressure differences between the air inside and outside of them. Opening the windows in your home wastes precious time to find shelter from an approaching tornado and fails to shield the house from being damaged.

Sheltering in the southwestern corner of a building will protect you from flying debris.

While most tornadoes travel to the Northeast, it doesn’t mean the debris they carry follows the same direction. Airborne wreckage is thrown in all directions as a tornado passes, making you susceptible to serious or fatal injuries no matter where you are in a building. It’s best to find a windowless central room, such as a closet or bathroom, or hallway on the lowest floor of a building to hide in as they will provide a better barrier between you and the dangerous debris.

Basements or windowless interior rooms and hallways on the lowest floor are the safest places to shelter as a tornado nears. (WTVY)

Parking your vehicle under an overpass will shield you from the strong winds and lofted debris.

An overpass can actually act as a sort of wind tunnel that focuses severe winds and tornadic wreckage underneath them, especially at the top of the incline that leads to the street above. Both people and vehicles can be pulled out into the tornado or crushed by the overpass itself if it buckles and collapses under the stress of the storm. If you are driving or out in the open as a tornado nears your location, find cover in a nearby building or duck into a low ditch as a last ditch effort, and lay flat on the ground to protect yourself from debris speeding by overhead. Only get in a ditch or low-lying area if you have no other choice. You should make every effort to get into a sturdy building.

An overpass can act as a sort of wind tunnel that focuses severe winds and tornadic wreckage underneath them, especially at the top of the incline that leads to the street above. (NOAA)

You can outrace a tornado in your vehicle.

Tornadoes can easily catch up to you if you’re driving as some can move up to 60 mph or more; and they don’t have to stop for traffic nor follow the roads. Driving through severe weather events is inherently dangerous as heavy rain and winds can impair your vision and cause traffic accidents. An approaching tornado could lockup the roadways as well, which could leave you stuck and exposed to the storm. If you are driving in an area where a tornado is present, be sure to safely pull over and find shelter as soon as possible.

It’s best to prepare for strong storms and tornadoes before severe weather season ramps up this winter and spring. Take some time to review the safe spaces you and your loved ones typically encounter each day; prepare a severe weather kit that includes first aid items, flashlights, batteries, food, and bottled water; and stay informed on potential severe weather events that can impact your area.

