Scams targeting Alabama Power customers rise during the holidays

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Scammers are on the prowl this season – that includes right here in southeast Alabama.

Fraudsters are making a new attempt to get into your wallet to steal your joy during the holidays, masking themselves as employees of your energy providers.

Alabama Power sent a warning to their customers urging them to “protect themselves from false tactics.”

The way scammers are hitting the Wiregrass area and beyond? They are telling customers that a payment is due immediately over the phone.

The twist on this scam – money cards. Customers are advised to load money onto the card, call them back and provide the number to get funds off of the card.

Teisha Wallace, Senior Communications Specialist with Alabama Power, says this is something the company would never ask of its users.

“If you have any thought in your head that you’ve been a victim of the scam, contact us immediately so we can look into it and get our security team on top of things,” said Wallace.

The company can not provide exact numbers of how many people in the Wiregrass have been affected, but in the beginning thought it was only a Southeast problem.

They now learned that this is a state-wide issue.

Victims are encouraged to call the company immediately. For business customers, that number is 1-888-430-5787. For residential customers, call 1-800-245-2244.

Watch the full interview between News4′s Beyla Walker and Alabama Power Senior Communications Specialist Teisha Wallace below:

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.