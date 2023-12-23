Salvation Army close to reaching goal near the end of the Red Kettle Campaign

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is winding down and there is still a goal to be met.

The signature kettle is part of an initiative that started 130 years ago to help those in need.

There are less than 24 hours to donate and reach their goal of $120,000.

This would not be possible without the bellringers.

News 4′s Jacklynn Lambert spoke with Bellringer Tennie Bradshaw about her work with the organization. Watch that interview in the video above this story.

December 23 is the last day of the campaign and wraps up around 3 P.M.

Major Linda Payton with Dothan’s Salvation Army says that they are very close to reaching this year’s campaign goal.

