Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Salvation Army close to reaching goal near the end of the Red Kettle Campaign

News4's Jacklynn Lambert talks with Bellringer Tennie Bradshaw about the importance of the Red Kettle campaign.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is winding down and there is still a goal to be met.

The signature kettle is part of an initiative that started 130 years ago to help those in need.

There are less than 24 hours to donate and reach their goal of $120,000.

This would not be possible without the bellringers.

News 4′s Jacklynn Lambert spoke with Bellringer Tennie Bradshaw about her work with the organization. Watch that interview in the video above this story.

December 23 is the last day of the campaign and wraps up around 3 P.M.

Major Linda Payton with Dothan’s Salvation Army says that they are very close to reaching this year’s campaign goal.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elderly couple killed in fire identified
Elderly couple killed in fire identified
Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but...
Lindsay Shiver headed to U.S. despite Bahamas murder charge
Crysta Collins, 41, of Blakely was arrested on Thursday.
Arrest made in death of Blakely man
The obstacle of blindness was not enough to stop the brothers, who recently graduated from...
Enterprise twins overcome obstacles to graduate from Troy University
A Bonifay woman has died from her injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday evening in...
Two-vehicle crash kills Bonifay woman

Latest News

Early County Jail hosts annual Christmas party for inmates
Early County Jail reunites inmates with their families ahead of Christmas
Early County Jail hosts annual Christmas party for inmates
Early County Jail hosts annual Christmas party for inmates
News4's Jacklynn Lambert talks with Bellringer Tennie Bradshaw about the importance of the Red...
Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign update
Brown has been collecting cans annually for the last four years.
Fifth grader surpasses 20,000 total cans collected for food banks